NORFOLK — Services for Janice Nicholas, 92, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Home in Norfolk.
Janice Nicholas died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
ORCHARD — Services for Betty Gunter, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday Aug. 12, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Orchard.
NORFOLK — Services for Frank C. Horn Jr., 91, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. Burial will in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans…
LINDSAY — Services for Scott D. Nelson, 46, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in Shell Creek Cemetery in Newman Grove.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Jeannoutot, 90, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post …
CONCORD — Services for Hubert E. “Hugh” O’Brien, 85, Wayne, formerly of Ponca, will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. Military rites will be conducted. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery in Grand Island.
WAYNE — Services for Byron Janke, 80, Norfolk, formerly of rural Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Byron Janke died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Services for Zelda M. Moore, 82, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Church of the Nazarene in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Raasch, 93, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals.
