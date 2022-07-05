 Skip to main content
Janice Maly

Janice Maly

VERDIGRE — Services for Janice Maly, 88, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Janice Maly died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.

1933-2022

Janice M. Maly, daughter of John and Meta (Springer) Hoffman, was born Nov. 8, 1933, in Osmond. She attended rural schools near Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School in 1951. She took normal training in high school and completed her education at Nebraska State Teachers College at Wayne (now Wayne State College). She was a teacher for six years.

Janice married James C. Maly on May 12, 1956, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview. The couple lived in Creighton until moving to Verdigre in 1961. Janice worked as the bookkeeper at their business, John Deere Implement in Verdigre. She later worked at their grocery store, Maly’s Corner Store, which they purchased in 1968.

They sold their business in 1995, and she continued to work at the store until 2000. She later worked at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Janice belonged to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and altar society, American Legion Auxiliary, Chit Chat Club and was a Red Cross Bloodmobile volunteer.

Janice had a kind and caring soul that she displayed in all aspects of her life, whether it was raising her family, offering to pick up sick grandchildren from school, sharing time with friends or tending to her beautiful flowers. She would spend countless hours before each family gathering preparing everyone’s favorite treats, and it was always a race to see who could get to her cookies first. And although she was hesitant to show it for photos, she had a smile and a chuckle that quickly warmed the hearts of those around her.

Janice is survived by her daughter, Jane (Rodney) Bartos of Verdigre; a son, Timothy (Elizabeth) Maly of Verdigre; her grandchildren, Brandon (Devon) Maly of Norfolk, Derek (Hannah) Bartos of Hugo, Minn., Andrea (Dan) Nash of Omaha, Mandy (Tim) Fiedler of Aurora, Colo., Jared Bartos of Forest Lake, Minn., and Adam Maly of Verdigre; her great-grandchildren, Kambree Maly, Porter Maly, Harrison Maly, Elliott Nash, Cora Nash, Collins Nash and Poppy Bartos; her brothers, Darrell (Claire) Hoffman and Jack Hoffman of Plainview; her sisters, Joyce Neuman of Delhi, Calif., and Judy (Robert) Campagnone of Citrus Heights, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse; parents; infant brother, Larry; a son, Terry Maly; a grandson, Nick Bartos; a sister-in-law, Shirley Hoffman; and a brother-in-law, Bill Neuman.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

