Janice Logan

NELIGH — Graveside services for Janice L. Logan, 80, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. John Peterson will officiate.
She died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at St. Joseph Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangement.
———
Janice Lou Logan was born on Sept. 12, 1940, to Marion and Lola (Brown) Potter in Long Pine. Her family moved to Neligh when she was 15 years old. She graduated with the class of 1958 from Neligh High School.
On Dec. 28, 1958, she married Ron Wilkinson but later divorced. She worked at Antelope County Welfare Office and Antelope County Assessor’s Office. She moved to Norfolk on Oct. 31, 1984, and worked as a secretary to the administrator at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home and Region IV.
Janice enjoyed doing crafts, making cakes, and she would have Bible study at Pierce jail for several years.
She is survived by her children, Larry Wilkinson (Cheryl) of Neligh, Connie (John) Sharples of Fullerton, and Krista (Jeremy) Freeman of Norfolk; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Duane (Florence) Potter of Columbus.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents; parents; and daughter Linda Wilkinson; infant granddaughter Leslie Jo Hess; grandsons Tyson Freeman and Brandon Wilkinson; sister Lois Carstensen; and second spouse, Bruce Logan.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.