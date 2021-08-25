Janice Kulm

SPENCER — Memorial services for Janice E. Kulm, 74, Spencer, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Hope Cemetery in Wessington Springs, S.D.
Kulm died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1946-2021
Janice Eileen (Boyd) Kulm was born Nov. 4, 1946, to Vergil and Edith (Youngs) Boyd in Crookston, Minn. Following Janice’s graduation from Wessington Springs High School, she worked as a certified nursing assistant in Yankton. Shortly thereafter, Jan attended Ben’s School of Cosmetology in Lincoln and was a hairdresser for more than 25 years, primarily in Lincoln and Butte.
On Aug. 22, 1965, Janice married Ralph Kulm. They lived in Lincoln and Spencer during their married life. To this union, three children were born: Ann in 1966, Tracy in 1968 and Shelley in 1973. Jan was proud of her three girls and loved spending time with them and their families. The marriage ended in 1998.
She loved her family dearly, but her family wasn’t exclusive to only blood relatives. There were individuals who weren’t related who were a significant part of her family. She loved fiercely and was always trying to help those she loved.
A favorite part of her life included babysitting children — all children, but especially those that were infants through kindergarten. In fact, she was known as “Momma Jan” to the kids in her care. She used another facet of her caring nature to work at the Butte Nursing Home for a few years.
Jan liked to make craft projects such as candles and dolls and through the years enjoyed the challenge of finding treasures at garage sales. She loved music and especially enjoyed dancing. Jan was known for being exceptionally nurturing and her love of all creatures was well known; the list was long and included dogs, chickens, squirrels, calves and especially kitties. Always kind, supportive and full of smiles, she was beautiful and loving. She will be greatly missed.
Jan is survived by her children, Ann (Wes) Schwader of Burke, S.D., Tracy (Jason) Anderson of Lincoln, Shelley (Mike) Naber of Gretna; her five grandchildren, Dakota Votaw, Sierra Votaw, Jade Naber, Kyle Naber and Austin Anderson; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including her dear friend, Larry Lane of Bassett.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Verle Boyd; sister Carol Pedersen; sister-in-law Stella Boyd; sister-in-law Rosemary Boyd; brother-in-law Elmer Pedersen; and dear friend Leland Hiatt.
