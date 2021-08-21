You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Janice Kulm

SPENCER — Services for Janice E. Kulm, 74, Spencer, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kulm died on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Marlyn Kruse

Marlyn Kruse

Marlyn John “Marty” Kruse left us on Aug. 12, 2021, succumbing to Alzheimer’s. His spouse, Karen, and daughter, Karissa, were at his side.

Lois Luebbers

Lois Luebbers

PIERCE — Services for Lois J. Luebbers, 93, Pierce, are pending at the Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Luebbers died on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Janice Kulm

Janice Kulm

SPENCER — Services for Janice E. Kulm, 74, Spencer, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kulm died on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Hugo Milander

Hugo Milander

COLERIDGE — Services for Hugo Eugene Milander, 87, Laurel, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10:30 am on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Coleridge, with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating.. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, at…

Phillip Keating

Phillip Keating

ATKINSON — Graveside services for Phillip J. Keating, 65, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

Wade Latzel

Wade Latzel

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Wade C. Latzel, 64, O’Neill, will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.

Norma Arkfeld

Norma Arkfeld

Services for Norma J. Milner Arkfeld, 78, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home in Lawrence, Kan. Burial will be in Eudora Cemetery.

Marcelline Foltz

Marcelline Foltz

HUMPHREY — Services for Marcelline Foltz, 85, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Janet Lederer

Janet Lederer

PLAINVIEW — Graveside memorial services for Janet Lederer, 81, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara