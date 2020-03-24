CRESTON — Private graveside services for Janice Kucera, 67, Clarkson, will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Creston. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. A public memorial service will be at a later date at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Columbus.
Limited visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Wednesday without the family present at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus.
1952-2020
Con Janice Kucera died Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha surrounded by her family.
Janice was born in Columbus on June 14, 1952, to Dallas and Esther (Anson) Sander. After graduating from Leigh High School, she enrolled at Bishop Clarkson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (Clarkson College of Nursing). She graduated on May 18, 1974, and began her 46-year nursing career at Clarkson Hospital in the dialysis unit.
On Nov. 6, 1976, Janice married “her man” at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church rural Leigh. The couple was blessed with the birth of three sons: Will, Joel and Ross.
After their marriage, Janice worked at the dialysis unit at Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk. During her career, she also worked in various other departments: medical/surgical, floor nurse and most recently in cardio/radiology. She retired from Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk on Feb. 19, 2020.
Janice’s care for others carried over into her personal life. She provided care for Loren’s uncle and mother as they neared the end of their lives. In addition, Janice, along with her sisters, provided care for their parents.
Janice had a green thumb and enjoyed working with many different flowers and plants. Other hobbies included sewing, crocheting and knitting. But her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren.
Janice is survived by her spouse, Loren Kucera of Clarkson; a son, Will Kucera (dear friend Lindsay Lovely) of Norfolk, and grandchildren Calli, Jase and Rhys; a son, Joel (Emma) Kucera of Lincoln and grandchildren Lucy and Rowan; and a son, Ross Kucera of Clarkson; her sisters, Marcia (Don) Muhle of Columbus, Judy (Rick) Loseke of Leigh and Kathy (Wayne) Schroeder of Leigh; an uncle, Elwin (Marilyn) Anson of Peoria, Ariz.; and an aunt, Harriett Sander of Arvada, Colo.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas and Esther Sander.
Please note that a limited number will be allowed in at any one time during the visitation. No flowers or plants are requested at this time.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.