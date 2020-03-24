Janice Kucera

Janice Kucera

CRESTON — Private graveside services for Janice Kucera, 67, Clarkson, will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Creston. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. A public memorial service will be at a later date at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Columbus.

Limited visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Wednesday without the family present at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus.

1952-2020

Con Janice Kucera died Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha surrounded by her family.

Janice was born in Columbus on June 14, 1952, to Dallas and Esther (Anson) Sander. After graduating from Leigh High School, she enrolled at Bishop Clarkson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (Clarkson College of Nursing). She graduated on May 18, 1974, and began her 46-year nursing career at Clarkson Hospital in the dialysis unit.

On Nov. 6, 1976, Janice married “her man” at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church rural Leigh. The couple was blessed with the birth of three sons: Will, Joel and Ross.

After their marriage, Janice worked at the dialysis unit at Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk. During her career, she also worked in various other departments: medical/surgical, floor nurse and most recently in cardio/radiology. She retired from Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk on Feb. 19, 2020.

Janice’s care for others carried over into her personal life. She provided care for Loren’s uncle and mother as they neared the end of their lives. In addition, Janice, along with her sisters, provided care for their parents.

Janice had a green thumb and enjoyed working with many different flowers and plants. Other hobbies included sewing, crocheting and knitting. But her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren.

Janice is survived by her spouse, Loren Kucera of Clarkson; a son, Will Kucera (dear friend Lindsay Lovely) of Norfolk, and grandchildren Calli, Jase and Rhys; a son, Joel (Emma) Kucera of Lincoln and grandchildren Lucy and Rowan; and a son, Ross Kucera of Clarkson; her sisters, Marcia (Don) Muhle of Columbus, Judy (Rick) Loseke of Leigh and Kathy (Wayne) Schroeder of Leigh; an uncle, Elwin (Marilyn) Anson of Peoria, Ariz.; and an aunt, Harriett Sander of Arvada, Colo.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas and Esther Sander.

Please note that a limited number will be allowed in at any one time during the visitation. No flowers or plants are requested at this time.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

Tags

In other news

Arlen Ahlers

PIERCE — Memorial services for Arlen G. Ahlers, 89, will be at a later date at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.

Helen Weisz

NORFOLK — Services for Helen Weisz, 93, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Darrel Timperley

NORFOLK — Private services for Darrel L. Timperley, 86, Norfolk, will be conducted for the family. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk with military rites by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Janice Kucera

Janice Kucera

CRESTON — Private graveside services for Janice Kucera, 67, Clarkson, will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Creston. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. A public memorial service will be at a later date at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Columbus.

Catherine Sears-Hammer

Catherine Sears-Hammer

A celebration of life for Catherine Sears-Hammer, 62, Wakefield, will be at a later date at the Hammer farm.

Jacquette Bartak

Jacquette Bartak

CLEARWATER — Private services for Jacquette “Jackie” Bartak, 84, Ewing, will include only her family due to the present healthcare precautions. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in rural Clearwater.

Virginia Wagner

Virginia Wagner

WEST POINT — Private services for Virginia H. (Edler) Wagner, 80, Beemer, formerly of Hooper, will be conducted for the family at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.

Lorraine Benson

STANTON — Private inurnment for Lorraine J. Benson, formerly of Norfolk, will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a later date. No services are planned at her request.

Earl Leitzke

Memorial services for Earl Leitzke, 83, Helena, Mont., formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. He died Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-