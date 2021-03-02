Janice Koehler

OSMOND — Services for Mrs. Marvin (Janice J.) Koehler, 81, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
She died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton after a lengthy battle with a chronic lung disease.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
Janice JoAnn Koehler was born Jan. 14, 1940, in Osmond to Johannes and Elsie (Buske) Kumm. She was baptized on Feb. 11, 1941, by the Rev. Eric Holstein and confirmed on March 29, 1953, by the Rev. Theo Wieting, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. Janice attended Immanuel Lutheran School for eight years and graduated from Osmond High School in 1957.
She married Marvin L. Koehler on June 23, 1957, by the Revs. Marcus Gerike and Don Braunersreuther at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Their marriage was blessed with four children: Tamara, Dean, Donna and Linda. They built a life together farming and feeding cattle until their retirement in 1998 when they built a new home in Osmond.
During the years on the farm, Janice spent hours meticulously caring for their home, her flowers, gardening, canning, cooking, baking and mowing. She was a lifetime member of the Osmond VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a 4-H leader, member of the Hillside Pals Club, as well as belonging to a couples card club meeting once a month for 40 years.
Janice’s passion was for her family, taking great joy in attending her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s many activities and sporting events. God had entrusted to her strength and determination in meeting life’s challenges. She knew the importance of faith in God, family, hard work, love, laughter, respect and helping others. May the ultimate gift of unconditional love she instilled in her family be a guiding strength in their hearts and lives. Her greatest enjoyment came from time spent with her loving and devoted family who were her greatest blessings and accomplishments. She was a loving, caring, devoted spouse, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her spouse, Marvin of Osmond; her children and their families, Tamara (Michael) Lorenz of Beemer and family Justin (Jill) Lorenz (children Samuel, Molly, Paige), Amanda (Shane) Siecke (children Aaron, Jacie, Tate), Matthew (Carissa) Lorenz (children Rylee, Bristol), Shannan (Jed) Johnson (children Kailey, Zachary, Beckett, Piper); son Dean (Lori) Koehler of Osmond and family Brandon (Julianna), Jordan (Ashley) (children Brecklyn, Grayson), Noah and girlfriend Rachel Schopke, Preston Koehle and fiancé Sam Aschoff; daughter Donna (Max) Gonzales of Lincoln and family, Angel, Alex and Miquel Gonzales; daughter Linda (Larry) Krohn and their children Nathan, Laurel (Josh) Herrick and Caleb and girlfriend Andrea Schmit. Also surviving her are brothers Gerald (Hazel) Kumm, John (Lois) Kumm and sister Verona (Dale) Howard, as well as sister-in-law, Lois Koehler; and many nieces and nephews.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elsie Kumm; her father and mother-in-law, Walter and Lena Koehler; brothers-in-law Dale and Ronald Koehler; and sister-in-law Fern Koehler.
Organist will be Lori Koehler and crossbearer will be Aaron Lorenz.
Janice’s grandsons Brandon Koehler and Nathan Krohn will be singing “Children Of The Heavenly Father.” Congregational hymns will be “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” “The Lord Is My Shepherd, I Shall Not Want,” and “God Be With You Till We Meet Again.”
Casketbearers will be Janice’s grandsons: Justin Lorenz, Matthew Lorenz, Brandon Koehler, Jordan Koehler, Noah Koehler, Preston Koehler, Miguel Gonzales, Nathan Krohn and Caleb Krohn. Honorary casketbearers will be her granddaughters: Amanda Siecke, Shannan Johnson, Alex Gonzales, Angel Gonzales and Laurel Krohn.
