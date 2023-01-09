LAUREL — Janice Kamrath, 82, Laurel, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
WEST POINT — Services for Sandy Hawk, 54, Beemer, were Saturday, Jan. 7, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Burial was in the Wisner Cemetery.
Pauline Efta died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, just a month shy of her 97th birthday at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.
Kathleen J. Wilkinson passed away in her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with colon and peritoneal cancer on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
NORFOLK — Services for Mary Beth Lindke, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Joel Thomford will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Steven L. “Skin” Schuller, 70, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.
LAUREL — Marguerite Stage, 93, Laurel, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
CLEARWATER — Services for Jeanette A. Thiele, 87, Clearwater, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Sherilyn M. “Sheri” Skeels, 75, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for Paul A. Hughes, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Paul Hughes died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2023, at his home in Norfolk.
