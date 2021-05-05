Janice Jaeger

WAYNE — Services for Janice M. Jaeger, 83, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church
She died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Care.
Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Janice Mae (Swanson) Jaeger was born Jan. 12, 1938, in Carroll to Oscar and Helen (Norton) Swanson. She graduated from Winside High School in 1955 and received her teaching certificate from Wayne State College.
Janice was a teacher at School District 31 for four years.
Janice married George Jaeger on Feb. 16, 1958, at the United Methodist Church in Winside and farmed near Winside. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, member of the Ladies Aid Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and the Center Circle Club.
Janice loved raising her four children, which kept her very busy, gardening, sewing, cooking, baking and raising chickens.
After the children were raised, she worked at Winside High School as a part-time custodian for 10 years. In retirement, she enjoyed short fishing trips, going to Fort Randall with George and road trips to Yankton to visit her sister, Marilyn.
Janice spent a lot of time watching her game show channels and tending to her cats. She missed her spouse, George, dearly, but enjoyed watching and attending her grandchildren’s many activities, family get-togethers and family reunions.
Janice is survived by her children, Brad (Melodi) Jaeger of Winside, Connie (Randy) Wills of Winside, Joni (Larry) Weis of Winside and Kevin (Lisa) Jaeger of Hoskins; a sister, Marilyn Bodenstedt of Yankton; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, George in 2014; and a brother-in-law, Bob Bodenstedt in 2018.
Memorials may be directed to the Jaeger Family for later designation.