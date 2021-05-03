Janice Jaeger

WAYNE — Services for Janice M. Jaeger, 83, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Care.
NORFOLK — Services for Siegfried H. “Zeke” Brauer Jr., 94, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Francine Wolff, 57, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Larry W. Hansen, 73, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Gordon Braun will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Ray P. Weaver Jr., 82, Norfolk, were Saturday, May 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander officiated. Inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Wayne D. Long, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his home.
EWING — Services for Norma J. Napier, 92, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church U.S.A. in Ewing. The Rev. John Petersen will officiate. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery.
WEST POINT — Memorial services for Glendene Daberkow, 86, North Platte, formerly of West Point, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Marilyn L. Schroeter, 86, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate with burial in Trinity West Cemetery in Newman Grove.