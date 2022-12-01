 Skip to main content
Janice Hupp

Janice Kay Hupp was born in Madison on Oct. 23, 1942, the daughter of Arvid and Margaret Sunderman. She was raised on a dairy farm 8 miles west of town with her three siblings.

Janice was the oldest of four children: Arlen Sunderman (deceased), Charlene (Bill) Anderson of Norfolk and Cheryl (Randy) Robinson of Aberdeen, S.D. Her family left Madison and moved to Norfolk before the start of her sophomore year, and she graduated in 1960 from Norfolk High School.

After high school, she worked as a telephone operator at Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. and also clerked at Lou’s Grocery for a short time.

Janice was married in October 1962 to Joseph Hupp at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. While starting a family, she somehow found some time to join a couples bowling league and was pretty good at it. She always enjoyed watching sports, especially Nebraska football. She raised five loyal Husker fans, and that love has spread to her grandkids who weren’t even born there, as well. All are still fans too.

Janice was the mother of five children: Joni Johnson (Joey), Jay Hupp (Cindy), Jamie Hupp (Susan), Joel Hupp and Jon Hupp (Karen). At her passing, she was the grandmother to eight: Zachary, Milian, Sydney, Tyler, Chaney, Sterling, Skylar and Jaden, and great-grandmother to two, Rhett and Cal; godmother (twice); aunt and great-aunt to countless nephews and nieces in the Hupp and Sunderman branches.

The family moved to Oklahoma in 1977. Every Christmas, for several years, meant loading up seven passengers in a car built for five and a nine-hour trek to Northeast Nebraska — in a time with 55 mph speed limits, and many more miles of two-lane roads than today. There was usually some snow and ice to make it more interesting. God was watching that carload for sure. The sainthood for Janice might’ve been earned on those trips.

For just over one month in the summer of 1983, she had five teenagers. Pretty sure she tried to hide from all of us at that time. Raising five kids was a definite chore and a full-time job.

She also partially raised a few of her kids’ friends — so it wasn’t rare for there to be six to 10 kids running around the place in Mannford. She started working outside the home at Mannford State Bank in the late ’80s, which became Heritage Bank, where she retired from the Sapulpa branch in 2008.

Janice also sold Avon products for many years as a side business while raising children.

Janice enjoyed the outdoors, boating and “laying out” many weekends at Lake Keystone back in the ’80s. She liked to play cards and board games especially with her younger grandchild, Jaden, and being his babysiter and chauffer from daycare.

She was always a giver and was very quiet about it. She rarely ever complained and almost never got angry. She always had a kind demeanor. She was very loved by all the staff that took care of her at the nursing home where she battled dementia. She went peacefully in her sleep late Saturday evening, Nov. 26, to be with the Lord.

The service will be Friday, Dec. 2, in Mannford, Okla., at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Mannford Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Janice Hupp

