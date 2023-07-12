NORFOLK — Services for Janice Hallvin, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Daniel Wittrock will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service with a 10 a.m. rosary.
Janice Hallvin died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1927-2023
Janice Elaine Hallvin, daughter of Fred and Mary (Veenker) Christiansen, was born Dec. 21, 1927, at Creighton. She attended rural school until the eighth grade and graduated from St. Ludger Academy in Creighton in 1945.
On May 14, 1947, Janice was united in marriage to Alvar Hallvin at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. They were blessed with two children, Douglas and Pamela.
Janice and Alvar farmed in the Creighton, Bloomfield and Wausa areas until moving to Hadar in 1981. They resided in Hadar until 2001 when they moved to Norfolk. Alvar passed away in November 2003.
Janice was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. She enjoyed playing cards and attending dances with her spouse.
She is survived by her children, Douglas (Kathy) Hallvin of Bloomfield and Pamela (Jim) Werner of Bennington; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Alvar and sister Dorothy.