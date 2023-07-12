 Skip to main content
Janice Hallvin

NORFOLK — Services for Janice Hallvin, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Daniel Wittrock will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service with a 10 a.m. rosary.

Janice Hallvin died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1927-2023

Janice Elaine Hallvin, daughter of Fred and Mary (Veenker) Christiansen, was born Dec. 21, 1927, at Creighton. She attended rural school until the eighth grade and graduated from St. Ludger Academy in Creighton in 1945.

On May 14, 1947, Janice was united in marriage to Alvar Hallvin at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. They were blessed with two children, Douglas and Pamela.

Janice and Alvar farmed in the Creighton, Bloomfield and Wausa areas until moving to Hadar in 1981. They resided in Hadar until 2001 when they moved to Norfolk. Alvar passed away in November 2003.

Janice was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. She enjoyed playing cards and attending dances with her spouse.

She is survived by her children, Douglas (Kathy) Hallvin of Bloomfield and Pamela (Jim) Werner of Bennington; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Alvar and sister Dorothy.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

