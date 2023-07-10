 Skip to main content
Janice Hallvin

NORFOLK — Services for Janice Hallvin, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Janice Hallvin died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Cassie M. Robbins, 42, of Searsport, Maine, died at her residence in Neligh on Thursday, July 6, 2023, of stage 4 cirrhosis of the liver.

WEST POINT — Lyle D. Wooldrik, 91, West Point, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth D. “Ken” Palmer, 63, Battle Creek will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

BASSETT — Larry L. Sanger, 83, Bassett, formerly of Valentine, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.

FREMONT — Harlan R. Schrieber, 84, Hooper, died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Brad A. Claus, 59, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Mike Moreno will officiate. There is no burial planned at this time.

NORFOLK — Services for Francisco Sanchez, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Francisco Sanchez died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at his home.

O’NEILL — Services for Phyllis Waldo, 95, O’Neill, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Francisco Sanchez Marino, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Mexico.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

