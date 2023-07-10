NORFOLK — Services for Janice Hallvin, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Janice Hallvin died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Tags
In other news
Cassie M. Robbins, 42, of Searsport, Maine, died at her residence in Neligh on Thursday, July 6, 2023, of stage 4 cirrhosis of the liver.
WEST POINT — Lyle D. Wooldrik, 91, West Point, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth D. “Ken” Palmer, 63, Battle Creek will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
BASSETT — Larry L. Sanger, 83, Bassett, formerly of Valentine, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.
FREMONT — Harlan R. Schrieber, 84, Hooper, died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Brad A. Claus, 59, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Mike Moreno will officiate. There is no burial planned at this time.
NORFOLK — Services for Francisco Sanchez, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Francisco Sanchez died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at his home.
O’NEILL — Services for Phyllis Waldo, 95, O’Neill, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Francisco Sanchez Marino, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Mexico.