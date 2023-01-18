 Skip to main content
Janice Dozler

Janice Dozler

ELGIN — Janice J. Dozler, 82, formerly of Elgin, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her home in Lincoln.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials will be directed to the De La Salle Blackfeet School in Browning, Mont.

1940-2023

Janice Jean Dozler, daughter of Joseph H. and Mabel (Mooney) Friedell, was born on April 10, 1940, at Oakdale. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. Janice attended St. Boniface Catholic School through grade 12, graduating in 1958. She graduated from the Sacred Heart Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in 1961. Following graduation, she worked at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Omaha.

On June 18, 1962, Janice was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Allen Dozler, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. The two made their home on a farm by Elgin.

Janice worked in the radiology department at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh from 1962 until her retirement in 2006. In September 2011, they moved to Lincoln to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Janice was a member of the ASRT (American Society of Radiology Technologists), the ARRT (American Registry of Radiology Technologists) and the NSRT (Nebraska Society of Radiology Technologists).

She belonged to St. Boniface Church until 2011. During her time in Elgin, she was a part of the St. Boniface Altar Society and was a past member of the St. Boniface School Board and the St. Boniface Parish Council. She also served as a circle leader for the St. Boniface Altar Society.

Jan was a current member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Lincoln at the time of her passing.

Janice enjoyed camping, traveling, sewing, flower gardening and reading. Her passions were spending time with family, going to grandchildren’s activities and spending time each winter in Texas.

Janice is survived by her spouse, Allen Dozler of Lincoln; daughters Lori (Brent) Anderjaska of Omaha, Marci (Jeff) Sturek of Lincoln, Nicole Adams of Pearland, Texas; grandsons: Zach Seier of Lincoln, Logan and Joel Anderjaska of Omaha; granddaughters: Camrie (Seier) Werning of Lincoln, Lily Sturek of Lincoln, Piper Adams of Pearland, Texas; sister Kathy (Steve) Farnham of Memphis, Tenn.; as well as many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Rose Ann Sheets; her daughter, Cheri Lynn Seier; her infant son, David Allen Dozler; nieces Beverly Funk, Beverly Dozler and Kristina Luettel; and a nephew, James Dozler.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

