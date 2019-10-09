Janice Doerr

NORFOLK — Services for Janice R. Doerr, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue.
She died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church, the Orphan Grain Train or Lutheran High Northeast.
1934-2019
Janice Rose was born Jan. 18, 1934, in Winnetoon to her parents, Henry and Lena (Jones) Ehrenberg. She was baptized and confirmed at the Methodist Church in Creighton. She graduated from Creighton High School and then attended Bible College in Longmont, Colo.
On Sept. 8, 1957, Janice married Leslie “Les” Doerr. The couple made their home in Norfolk. Janice and Les became members of Grace Lutheran Church. They were blessed with two children, Debra and Kelvin.
Janice was a devoted spouse and mother who created a loving home. She worked various positions at Back to the Bible, JC Penney’s, Northeast Community College and Walmart.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, embroidery and quilting. She collected depression glass. Janice appreciated her church and church family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family especially her two grandchildren.
Family and friends will always admire Janice for unwavering devotion and love to her spouse, Les. Janice and Les were the ideal couple who were happy, caring and faithful to God.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Doerr and her spouse, Doug Charko of Columbus; a son, Kelvin Doerr of Omaha; her grandchildren, Kelsey Doerr and Kyle Doerr; her brothers-in-law, Melvin (Gladys) Doerr of Omaha, Ray (Joyce) Doerr of Plainview and Tom Guernsey of Omaha; and her sisters-in-law, Stella (Pastor Luther) Gutz of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Janiece Doerr of Sedona, Ariz.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; brother Glen Ehrenberg; sister Eileen Hager; brother-in-law Milford Doerr; and sisters-in-law Ethel Guernsey and Mardella Smith.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.