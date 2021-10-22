Janice Bugenhagen

Private services for Janice Elaine “Jan” Bugenhagen will be at a later date for immediate family.
On Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, Janice Elaine “Jan” Bugenhagen, loving spouse and mother of four energetic boys, passed away peacefully at Clarkson Health Care surrounded by family.
1938-2021
She was born on Oct. 15, 1938, to Noel and Lucille Abbott in Harrisburg, S.D. After graduating from Harrisburg High School, Jan completed Stewart’s School of Hairstyling in Sioux Falls. She was a hairstylist for several years prior to marrying John Bugenhagen on Oct. 11, 1958, in Mitchell, S.D. They just celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary five days prior to her passing.
A loving mother and homemaker, Jan was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends
Jan is survived by her spouse, John; sons Barry of Rapid City, S.D., Brook (Suzann) Bugenhagen of Norfolk and Bill of Rapid City. She also was blessed with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Jan was preceded in death by a son, Brett Bugenhagen; her parents, Noel and Lucille Abbott; and sister Gail Nelson.