NORFOLK — Services for Janice Brader, 92, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Janice Brader died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
1930-2022
Janice (Junck) Brader, daughter of Charles and Regina (Dorman) Junck, was born on Jan. 1, 1930, at Wayne. She moved to Carroll with her parents when she was 3 years old and attended country school and Carroll High School.
Janice was united in marriage to Paul Brader on Nov. 9, 1947.
They were blessed with 74 years of marriage and five children: Judy, Patricia, Bill, Debra and Larry.
Janice and Paul farmed for 40 years before moving to Norfolk.
She worked in the kitchen at Norfolk Veterans Home and for 10 years at the Salvation Army.
She was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Janice is survived by her children, Pat Florine of Chapin, S.C., Debra (Dan) Schmidt of Norfolk and Larry Brader of Norfolk; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother Charles (Lila) Junck of Randolph; brother-in-law Herb Brader of Oakdale; and sisters-in-law Josephine Hogan of Iowa and Gladyes Dooley of Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Paul Brader on Nov. 15, 2021; daughter Judy Jacobsen; son Bill Brader; three grandchildren, Wendy Schmidt, Scott Jacobsen and James Florine; three great-grandchildren, Christina Brader, Austin Brader and Taylor Brader; sisters Mildred Sundahl and Doris Claussen; and brothers Ernest Junck and Arnold Junck.