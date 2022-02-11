 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
west central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Janice Brader

Janice Brader

NORFOLK — Services for Janice Brader, 92, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Janice Brader died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

1930-2022

Janice (Junck) Brader, daughter of Charles and Regina (Dorman) Junck, was born on Jan. 1, 1930, at Wayne. She moved to Carroll with her parents when she was 3 years old and attended country school and Carroll High School.

Janice was united in marriage to Paul Brader on Nov. 9, 1947.

They were blessed with 74 years of marriage and five children: Judy, Patricia, Bill, Debra and Larry.

Janice and Paul farmed for 40 years before moving to Norfolk.

She worked in the kitchen at Norfolk Veterans Home and for 10 years at the Salvation Army.

She was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Janice is survived by her children, Pat Florine of Chapin, S.C., Debra (Dan) Schmidt of Norfolk and Larry Brader of Norfolk; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother Charles (Lila) Junck of Randolph; brother-in-law Herb Brader of Oakdale; and sisters-in-law Josephine Hogan of Iowa and Gladyes Dooley of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Paul Brader on Nov. 15, 2021; daughter Judy Jacobsen; son Bill Brader; three grandchildren, Wendy Schmidt, Scott Jacobsen and James Florine; three great-grandchildren, Christina Brader, Austin Brader and Taylor Brader; sisters Mildred Sundahl and Doris Claussen; and brothers Ernest Junck and Arnold Junck.

Tags

In other news

Merlin Lammers

Merlin Lammers

HARTINGTON — Services for Merlin D. Lammers, 72, Fremont, formerly of the Hartington area, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Merlin Lammers died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Veterans Hospital in Omaha.

Lucille Krause

Lucille Krause

HOSKINS — Services for Lucille L. Krause, 102, Battle Creek, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Verdel Myers

Verdel Myers

INMAN — Services for Verdel M. Myers, 75, of Inman will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Inman Community Church in Inman. Private family burial will be in the Inman Cemetery with military honors provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Gerald Hart

Gerald Hart

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Gerald Hart, 82, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Jeanette Tomjack

Jeanette Tomjack

EWING — Services for Jeanette A. Tomjack, 89, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. James Kramper will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Kyla Pendergast

Kyla Pendergast

NORFOLK — Services for Kyla J. Pendergast, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kyla Pendergast died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the CHI Health Plainview Hospital.

Gerald Hellbusch

Gerald Hellbusch

CEDAR RAPIDS — Memorial services for Gerald H. “Gerry” Hellbusch, 81, Cedar Rapids, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Brian Ketelson will officiate. Inurnment will be at Sunrise Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.

Ralph Goetsch

Ralph Goetsch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ralph R. Goetsch, 79, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Inurnment will take place in Best Cemetery, rural Norfolk.

Joan Hansen

Joan Hansen

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Joan I. Hansen, 77, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Brunswick Cemetery in Brunswick.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara