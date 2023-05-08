 Skip to main content
Janice Bauer

PLAINVIEW — Visitation for Janice Bauer, 76, Osmond, will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, May 10, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate.

Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.

1946-2023

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, Janice Elaine Bauer, loving spouse and mother of five children, one stepchild and grandmother, passed away at the age of 76, and now rests peacefully in heaven.

Janice was born Aug. 12, 1946, in Norfolk to Roma and Harold Droescher of Meadow Grove.

On May 23, 1965, Janice married Richard Sanderson. They had three children together, Mark, Sherri and Becky.

On Oct. 6, 1983, Janice married Robert George Bauer from Creighton. They raised two children, Dustin and Crystal. Janice was also a stepmother to one child of Robert’s, Sonya.

Janice grew up in Meadow Grove with her brother, Doug, and sister Marilyn, where she attended and graduated from Meadow Grove Public School. During this time Janice particularly enjoyed playing and picnicking at Yellowbanks Wildlife Management Area nearby.

Janice worked a variety of jobs throughout her life, early on for Valentino’s and Dale Electronics in Norfolk. She then took a break to be a babysitter and stay-at-home mother for her children. Later in life, she worked for a daycare and Casey’s in Plainview.

Janice loved to socialize, whether through work, the bowling alley or going on trips with her friends. She had a smile for everyone she met, was a tireless worker and stalwart friend and mother.

Janice was preceded in death by her spouse, Robert; her mother, Roma; her father, Harold; her brother, Roger; and her granddaughter, Libbey Sanderson Beaty.

She is survived by her sons, Dustin Bauer and Mark and Kris Sanderson; daughters Crystal and Carl Hoffman and Becky and Ron Starkey and Sherri Preston; stepdaughter Sonya and Dana Tompkins; grandchildren James and Sarah Tompkins, Cody, Colt and Cara Hoffman, Alex Dooley, Broc Preston, Cameron and Diante Campbell, Megan Dickerson and Shelby and Brandi Sanderson; sister Marilyn Alyea and brother Doug Droescher; and many nieces and great-grandchildren.

A small gathering of friends and family will follow at Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster.

