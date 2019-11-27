Janette Schure

HUMPHREY — Services for Janette “Tuddy” Schure, 94, Columbus, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7:30 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue an hour prior to services on Friday at the church.

She died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Prairie Village in Columbus.

Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.

1925-2019

Janette “Tuddy” Gertrude Schure was born May 1, 1925, in Lindsay, to Henry Joseph and Gertrude Mary (Schaecher) Albracht. She attended school in Humphrey and graduated from Humphrey St. Francis High School in 1943, later attending classes at Platte Community College in Columbus.

On Aug. 22, 1945, Tuddy was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” George Schure in Humphrey. They farmed south of Humphrey for many years before moving into Humphrey in 1990. Tuddy helped on the farm and also helped as a USDA statistician.

Tuddy enjoyed playing games, especially 500 Rummy, sewing, traveling to National Parks or wherever a car would take her. She liked studying family history and going to family gatherings. Our beloved Tuddy radiated kindness, love, strength and a zest for life to all she met. She showed us all an amazing example of how to live. She had an uncanny ability to make everyone around her feel like they had a special place in her heart, and they probably did. Her heart was endless! Her powerful smile and twinkle in her eyes would light up any room.

Tuddy was selfless, always worrying about someone else, even during her final days. Her laughter, her joy, her comedic timing, her spunk, her kindness will be her legacy. She could one-up everyone with her always-ready and final-spoken words, “I love you more.”

Tuddy is survived by a daughter, Gayle (Lee) Mausbach of Wheatland, Wyo. and her grandchildren, Lisa (Andrew) Bailey (son Ethan), Becky Mausbach (Ben) (daughter Alisha), Brenda (Jamin) Camp (children Cole, Chloe and Cooper); a son, Richard Schure of Humphrey and his grandchildren, John (Cyndi) Schure (stepson Joe and grandchild Keoni), Tom Schure (daughter Chloe); a daughter, Janice “Mitzi” (Randy) Vavrina of Clarkson and her grandchildren, Kristin (Ed) Mikkelsen (children Isabella, Theodore, and twins Anna and Katherine), Matthew (Patty) Vavrina (sons Marcos and Lucas), Joseph (fiancee Jessica) Vavrina and Nicholas Vavrina; a son, Jess (Sheri) Schure of Columbus and his grandchildren, Nathan Schure, Ryan (Rachel) Schure (children Cash and Charlie), Mike (Rebecca) Schure (children Ivy, Owen and Josie), Ashley (Jed) Taff (sons Henry, Jack and Nolan); granddaughter Brandy (James) Davies (sons Ezekiel and Theodore); grandson Jason Miksch; a brother, Clarence “Bud” (Germaine) Albracht of Humphrey; a sister, Mary Ann “Babe” (Carroll) Kraus of Florida; and a brother, William “Bill” (Marge) Albracht of Humphrey.

Tuddy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Gertrude Albracht; her spouse, Dick Schure; two daughters, Louise Miksch and Sherry Mills; a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Schure; her sisters, Sister Leona Emanuel Albracht, Hildegard (Joe) Fassbinder, Rosella (Louis) Evans, Elizabeth “Betty” (Paul) VanHoozer, Bernadette Albracht and Clara “Arlie” “Bernie” (Jack) Hannon; and brothers, Leander “Shorty” (Germaine) Albracht, Sylvester (Evelyn) Albracht, Harold Albracht, Edward (Yvonne) Albracht and Theodore (Rita) Albracht.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.

