HUMPHREY — Services for Janette Schure, 94, Columbus, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7:30 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue an hour prior to services on Friday at the church.
She died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Prairie Village in Columbus.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.