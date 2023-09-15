NORFOLK — Services for Janette K. “Jan” Merrill, 66, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, 1201 N. Victory Road in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Petersburg.
Visitation will be Monday 4-7 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Janette Merrill died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at her home.
———
Janette K. “Jan” Merrill was born Jan. 3, 1957, to George “Jim” and Lois (Temme) Zegers of Petersburg. She graduated from Pope John XXIII High School in 1975.
On Sept. 18, 1976, Jan married Thomas Borer. The couple was blessed with four children, Jesse, Scott, Jeremy and Melissa.
Jan married Rob Merrill in 2006 in Norfolk.
Jan is survived by her spouse, Rob of Norfolk; mother Lois of Petersburg; children Jesse of Neligh, Scott (Riah) of Tilden, Jeremy (Lauren) of Elgin and Melissa of Omaha; stepdaughters Jessica DeGrasse and Audrey (Chad) Riddle, both of Omaha; grandchildren Bryce, Payten, Kade, Espen, Callen, Jovie, George, Thomas, Chloe, Graham and Caleb; brother Larry Zegers of Petersburg; sister Deb Petsche of Hickman; sister-in-law Sherri (Dave) Peterson of Norfolk; and brother-in-law Steve Lodge of Petersburg.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Zegars; brother Terry Zegers; and sister Sandy Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, where your contribution would benefit our missionaries around the world.