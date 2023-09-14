 Skip to main content
Janette Merrill

NORFOLK — Services for Janette “Jan” Merrill, 66, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Janette Merrill died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at her home.

WAUSA — Services for Connie Vanness, 72, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Connie Vanness died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

WAYNE — Services for Lee Swinney, 97, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Randy Chaney, 73, Norfolk, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Private inurnment will be at the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart.

AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for Glen E. Baker, 95, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in the Ainsworth Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

WAYNE — Darrel D. Gilliland, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at a Sioux City hospital. Services are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

ALBION — Janice A. Tisthammer, 86, Albion, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Shellie M. Kucera, 59, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

