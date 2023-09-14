NORFOLK — Services for Janette “Jan” Merrill, 66, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Janette Merrill died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at her home.
WAUSA — Services for Connie Vanness, 72, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Connie Vanness died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
WAYNE — Services for Lee Swinney, 97, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Randy Chaney, 73, Norfolk, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Private inurnment will be at the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart.
AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for Glen E. Baker, 95, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in the Ainsworth Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
WAYNE — Darrel D. Gilliland, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at a Sioux City hospital. Services are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
ALBION — Janice A. Tisthammer, 86, Albion, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Shellie M. Kucera, 59, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.