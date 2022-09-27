 Skip to main content
Janett Riley

Janett Arlene Riley, 88, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Albion.

Per her wishes, no services will be conducted.

1934-2022

She was born on March 9, 1934, to Ralph Lewis Allison and Viola Katie (Miller) Allison in Albion.

On Aug. 15, 1950, Janett married Ralph William Riley and to this union had six children.

Janett led a full life with many different jobs. In the 1950s, she worked at a munitions plant. In the 1970s, she worked at the Town House Café and Bob’s Bar. She then was the manager of the Albion Senior Center for 25 years until her retirement.

Janett was a caring and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, laughing and especially spending time with her family.

Janett is survived by her children, Jimmey Riley (Jacqueline) of Grand Island, Jerry Riley of Albion, Jody Riley (Nancy) of Columbus, Sondra Riley Schaeffer (Rod) of Republic, Mo., and Randy Riley of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She also is survived by a sister, Iva Jean Hageman, and many nieces and nephews.

Janett was preceded in death by her parents; son Johnny Lee Riley; and siblings Vivian, Virgil, Leona and Mildred.

