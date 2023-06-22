TILDEN — Services for Janet Renck, 84, Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. The Rev. Mark Hoffman will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Janet Renck died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
1938-2023
Janet Faye Renck was born to Reinhardt and Arline Steinke on July 8, 1938, in Hugo, Colo. Janet attended school in Hugo all of her school years. In 1972, she moved to Meadow Grove and then back to Colorado in 1999, where she married her true love, George Renck.
In 2005, when George’s health was failing, they sold the farm and moved to Neligh to be closer to family. Janet cared for George for a couple years until he entered Norfolk Veteran’s Home. He passed away in 2011, and she became a widow.
Janet enjoyed fish aquariums, taking care of animals on the farm, playing pitch and most recently playing Yahtzee. She loved Jesus and enjoyed watching television shows, many of which included music videos.
She is survived by her children, Darel “Fred” (Pat) Whitebread of Malcolm, Melody (Terry) Beck of Norfolk and Melony (Randy) Arehart of Neligh; a sister, Shirley (John) Heirigs of Florida; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; spouse George; two brothers, Kenneth and Harland Steinke; and a sister-in-law, Janet.