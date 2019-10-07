CREIGHTON — A celebration of life for Janet Pierce, 72, Norfolk, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Bulldog’s Sports Lounge in Creighton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
She died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1947-2019
Janet Arlene Pierce, daughter of Bernard and Arlene (Boelter) Montgomery, was born Aug. 5, 1947, at O’Neill. She graduated from Creighton High School.
On April 14, 1974, Janet married Forest “Woody” Pierce. They were blessed with one son, Jeffrey.
Janet worked as a physical therapy tech for 35 years. She lived in Texas, Colorado and Nebraska.
Janet enjoyed sewing, reading, playing softball and growing carnations of many colors. Her motto in life was “I’m high on life. I love living!”
Janet is survived by her spouse, Woody of Norfolk; a son, Jeffrey and his spouse, Danielle of Denver; her brothers, Monte (Sue) Montgomery of Norfolk, Roger Montgomery of Niobrara and Darell Montgomery of Creighton; her sisters, Lynette Johnson of Plainview, Darla Hobbs of Norfolk and Suzann (Gary) Funk of Ewing; over 20 nieces and nephews; and over 30 great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Arlene Montgomery; and a sister, Marsha Reiter.