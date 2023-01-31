VERDIGRE — Services for Janet Pavelka, 85, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Janet Pavelka died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Trevion R.A. “T.J.” Richardson Jr., 9-month-old son of Trevion Richardson and Caitlin Marvin, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. A private inurnment service will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for John L. Tollefson, 79, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Margaret DeBlauw, 86, Hartington, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
TILDEN — Services for Evelyn Mock, 92, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
NORFOLK — Services for Ty J. Eberhardt, 37, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Midtown Event Center, 1102 Riverside Blvd. Brandon Van Winkle will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Derek J. Friedrich, 30, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Leon Rosenthal officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Plainview.
HUMPHREY — Services for Leonard V. Hassenstab, 96, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.