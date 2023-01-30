Janet Miller

Memorial services for Janet D. Miller, 78, will be at a later date.
Miller Funeral Home of Sioux Falls, S.D., is in charge of the arrangements.
1944-2023
Janet D. Miller passed away on Jan. 27, 2023, in Sioux Falls at Ava’s House with her family by her side.
Jan was born in Orange, N.J., on Dec. 3, 1944, to Harry and Stella (Hildebrand) Davidson. She graduated from Loudon High School in 1964. She went on to attend Grace Hospital School of Nursing.
She was united in marriage to Leonard Miller on Aug. 26, 1967. They became loving parents to five children whom they raised on a farm outside Coleridge. In 2004, they moved to Newcastle.
She enjoyed her nursing career and spent most of it at Osmond Hospital and Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She loved crafting and old westerns.
She was survived by her spouse, Leonard Miller; five children, Kathy Miller, Frank (Brandi) Miller, David Miller, Suzy (Mark) Krzycki and Kim Miller; her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Jessie Smith; and a loving cousin, Peter Davidson.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to St. Jude’s Hospital, The Shriners or Operation Christmas Child.