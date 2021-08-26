Janet Meyer

OSMOND — Graveside services for Janet O. Meyer, 92, Coleridge, formerly Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Osmond. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate.
Meyer died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1929-2021
Janet Ona Meyer was born on July 7, 1929, in Coleridge, to August J. and Clella A. (Olsen) Eilerts. She was baptized on Oct. 13, 1929, in Coleridge and confirmed June 18, 1944, in Osmond.
Janet graduated from Osmond High School in 1947 and married Vernon George Meyer on Aug. 15, 1948, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. After living there a short time, the couple moved back to Osmond until the early 1980s, when they moved to Coleridge.
Janet was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and ladies aides in Osmond and Coleridge.
Through the years, Janet worked at the Osmond Telephone Co. as a night-time switchboard operator and in the laundry department at St. Joseph Hospital (now Osmond General Hospital).
Janet loved children and babysat for many families throughout the years. In 1983, she and Vernie received the Good Neighbor Award from the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben, recognizing them for their unselfish and charitable deeds, such as checking on the elderly needs, cleaning off snow, etc.
Janet is survived by her sister, Cleo (Norman) Hollander of Albuquerque, N.M., as well as many nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her spouse, Vernie; her parents; two brothers, August Jr. Eilerts and James “Jim” Eilerts; two sisters, Elizabeth “Sis” Nenn Herdt and Marlene Beck; brothers-in-law Roy Nenn and Roland Beck; and sister-in-law Dorothy Eilerts.
Pallbearers will be Jill Beck, Dave Eilerts, Linda Chapman, Jolene Bergland, Mike Eilerts, Bill Eilerts and Lori Batenhorst.