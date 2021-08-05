PLAINVIEW — Services for Janet Lederer, 81, Plainview, will be at a later date.
Lederer died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Plainview Manor.
Ashbrurn Funeral Home of Plainview is in charge of the arrangements.
MADISON — Services for Marvin H. Sjuts, 91, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Po…
VERDIGRE — Services for Charlotte “Lottie” Randa, 109, Verdigre, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.
NIOBRARA — Memorial visitation for Gary Custer, 81, Niobrara, will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Private burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery will be at a later date.
NEWMAN GROVE — Private burial with military honors for Daryl E. Bittinger, 90, Sprague, and his daughter, Jeanette, will take place Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Rosehill Cemetery near Newman Grove.
NORFOLK — Joseph A. “Joe” Kerber, 71, Norfolk, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Services for Edith A. Jefferis, 69, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Clear Lake, located southwest of Ainsworth.
MADISON — Services for Marvin H. Sjuts, 91, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763.
COLUMBUS — Services for Frances C. Prazan, 79, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in Clarkson National Cemetery in Clarkson.
