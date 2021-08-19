PLAINVIEW — Graveside memorial services for Janet Lederer, 81, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Lederer died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Plainview Manor.
WINSIDE — Services for Terry H. Thies, 72, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
WAYNE — Services for Germaine M. Kaup, 82, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial was in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
SPENCER — Services for Harold Haun, 89, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the United Methodist Church in Spencer. The Rev. Ray Weinerman will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dale Acklie, 74, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Jeff Mueller will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, …
NORFOLK — Services for Howard W. Degener, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
HUMPHREY — Services for Marcelline Foltz, 85, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Terry Thies, 72, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Thies died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at his farm home near Winside.
VERDIGRE — Services for Alvin Pavelka, 97, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
SIOUX CITY — A celebration of life for Joseph C. Polley, 82, formerly of Norfolk, will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Oscar Carl Vineyard in Sioux City. Polley died Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Sun City West, Ariz.
