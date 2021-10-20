You have permission to edit this article.
Janet Lawson

ALBION — Services for Janet K. Lawson, 78, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. Vicar Adam Klinker will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

Janet Lawson died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln.

Patricia Roberts

CARROLL — Services for Patricia Johnson Roberts, 97, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Donald Genrich

ALBION — Services for Donald F. Genrich, 96, Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Church of Christ in Albion. Greg Clark will officiate with burial in West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.

Marian Peters

PIERCE — Services for Marian L. Peters, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery.

Jeffrey Marcellus

ATKINSON — Services for Jeffrey D. Marcellus, 50, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Atkinson Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Stuart Community Cemetery.

Gerald McNally

TILDEN — Services for Gerald McNally, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with private burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of …

Daphne Ferguson

NORFOLK — Services for Daphne L. (Boe) Ferguson, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Gerald McNally

TILDEN — Services for Gerald McNally, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with private burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of …

Ron Hampton

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Ron Hampton, 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Thomas Sloan

Services for Thomas B. Sloan, 76, formerly of Norfolk, are pending. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1824 N. Oliver Ave., in Wichita, Kan.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

