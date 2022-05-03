NORFOLK — Memorial services for Janet B. Lane, 69, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Janet Lane died unexpectedly on Dec. 20, 2021, at her home in Springdale, Ark.
1952-2021
Janet was born in Omaha on Jan. 27, 1952, the daughter of Jerry J. and Margaret R. Brown. The family moved to Norfolk after Jerry completed his military service, and Janet attended school in Norfolk, finishing at Norfolk Senior High. She went on to enlist in the U.S. Army, serving from 1974 to 1976 during the Vietnam era.
Upon completing her military service, she made her home in Colorado until spending time in Montana before returning to Norfolk in 2001.
She is survived by brothers Richard and Doug (Gail) Brown; sister Katherine (David) Dalton; 10 nieces and nephews; extended family; and many wonderful friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James.
Those who wish to remember Janet in a special way may make gifts in her memory to The Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, 1000 E. Omaha Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
