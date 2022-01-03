NORFOLK — A memorial service for Janet B. Lane, 69, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date in Norfolk.
Janet Lane died unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at her home in Springdale.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1952-2021
She was born in Omaha on Jan. 27, 1952, the daughter of Jerry J. and Margaret R. Brown. The family moved to Norfolk after Jerry completed his military service and Janet attended school in Norfolk, finishing at Norfolk Senior High.
She went on to enlist in the U.S. Army, serving from 1974 to 1976 during the Vietnam era. Upon completing her military service, she made her home in Colorado until spending time in Montana before returning to Norfolk in 2001.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James. She is survived by brothers, Richard and Doug (Gail) Brown; a sister, Katherine (David) Dalton; 10 nieces and nephews; extended family and many wonderful friends.
Those who wish to remember Janet in a special way may make gifts in her memory to The Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, 1000 East Omaha Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.