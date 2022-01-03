You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Janet Lane

Janet Lane

NORFOLK — A memorial service for Janet B. Lane, 69, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date in Norfolk.

Janet Lane died unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at her home in Springdale.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

1952-2021

She was born in Omaha on Jan. 27, 1952, the daughter of Jerry J. and Margaret R. Brown. The family moved to Norfolk after Jerry completed his military service and Janet attended school in Norfolk, finishing at Norfolk Senior High.

She went on to enlist in the U.S. Army, serving from 1974 to 1976 during the Vietnam era. Upon completing her military service, she made her home in Colorado until spending time in Montana before returning to Norfolk in 2001.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James. She is survived by brothers, Richard and Doug (Gail) Brown; a sister, Katherine (David) Dalton; 10 nieces and nephews; extended family and many wonderful friends.

Those who wish to remember Janet in a special way may make gifts in her memory to The Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, 1000 East Omaha Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Alvina Heller

Alvina Heller

STANTON — Services for Alvina Heller, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Norman Creutz

Norman Creutz

WAUSA — Memorial services for Norman E. Creutz, 87, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Dick Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Charles Crawford

Charles Crawford

NORFOLK — Services for Charles M. Crawford, 45, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Charles Crawford died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.

Joel Stenberg

Joel Stenberg

CREIGHTON — Services for Joel Stenberg, 82, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Joel Stenberg died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Marie Finochiaro

Marie Finochiaro

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marie T. Finochiaro, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.

Marcia Crain

Marcia Crain

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marcia L. Crain, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter H. Jark-Swain will officiate. Placement of the urn will be in the parish columbarium.

Lenice Frank

Lenice Frank

STANTON — Private services for Lenice M. Frank, 96, Stanton, will be at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Janet Lane

Janet Lane

NORFOLK — A memorial service for Janet B. Lane, 69, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date in Norfolk.

Magdalene Rath

Magdalene Rath

NORFOLK — Services for Magdalene C. “Maggie” Rath, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Magdalene Rath died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara