CREIGHTON — Services for Janet Koenig, 78, Winnetoon, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Janet Koenig died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
NORFOLK — Services for James V. Wagner, 75, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Ardith E. Warneke, 94, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Delayne G. “Dee” Deitloff, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Leg…
WINSIDE — Services for Diane M. Miller, 72, formerly of Winside and Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
Robert G. Schnabel, 88, Green Valley, Ariz., formerly of the Norfolk area, died Jan. 23, 2023.
STANTON — Services for David L. Raasch, 86, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. William Engebretsen will officiate. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Walter R. Petersen, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Walter Petersen died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Monica Ketelsen, 64, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.