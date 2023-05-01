CREIGHTON — Services for Janet Koenig, 78, Winnetoon, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial at a later date in Winnetoon Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church.
Janet Koenig died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
1944-2023
Janet M. Koenig was born on June 14, 1944, in rural Knox County in the Devil’s Nest area, the daughter of Glen and Opal (Magdefrau) Whitney. She went to grade school at Tewsville District 139 and then Center High School, where she graduated in 1962.
Janet married Larry Koenig on June 4, 1966, and to this union, two daughters were born, Jeanne and Susan. They later divorced.
Janet later met Kenny Wagner, with whom she spent the remainder of her life.
Janet worked at Ralph’s Market and then Crockett Insurance Services until her retirement. She also had several part-time jobs with Shaffer’s Mini Mart, Lee George Realty and Gragert’s Grocery Store, where she worked until her health forced her to retire.
Survivors include Kenny Wagner; her children, Jeanne (Don) Rosen and Susan (Mike) Beckman; grandchildren Amanda (Joe) Hintz, Jackie (Keenan) Brown, Billie York and Maddie York; great-grandchildren Jaxon Hintz, Aiden Hintz, Thea Brown and Myra Brown; sisters Jean Bargman, Donna (Dennis) Woods, Carol (Jon) Ermels, Shirley Burgardt and Sharon (Randy) Prochaska; Kenny’s siblings and their spouses; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law Ron Bargman; nephews Mark Bargman and Donald Bargman; and Kenny’s parents.