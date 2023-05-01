 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL RESULT IN VERY HIGH
FIRE DANGER TODAY...

Strong northwest winds with gusts up to 35 along with relative
humidity falling to 20 to 25 percent will result in very high fire
danger this afternoon. Any outdoor burning should generally be
discouraged under these conditions today. Also, take care to
prevent the start of accidental fires when smoking or operating
vehicles around dry vegetation.

Janet Koenig

Janet Koenig

CREIGHTON — Services for Janet Koenig, 78, Winnetoon, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial at a later date in Winnetoon Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church.

Janet Koenig died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

1944-2023

Janet M. Koenig was born on June 14, 1944, in rural Knox County in the Devil’s Nest area, the daughter of Glen and Opal (Magdefrau) Whitney. She went to grade school at Tewsville District 139 and then Center High School, where she graduated in 1962.

Janet married Larry Koenig on June 4, 1966, and to this union, two daughters were born, Jeanne and Susan. They later divorced.

Janet later met Kenny Wagner, with whom she spent the remainder of her life.

Janet worked at Ralph’s Market and then Crockett Insurance Services until her retirement. She also had several part-time jobs with Shaffer’s Mini Mart, Lee George Realty and Gragert’s Grocery Store, where she worked until her health forced her to retire.

Survivors include Kenny Wagner; her children, Jeanne (Don) Rosen and Susan (Mike) Beckman; grandchildren Amanda (Joe) Hintz, Jackie (Keenan) Brown, Billie York and Maddie York; great-grandchildren Jaxon Hintz, Aiden Hintz, Thea Brown and Myra Brown; sisters Jean Bargman, Donna (Dennis) Woods, Carol (Jon) Ermels, Shirley Burgardt and Sharon (Randy) Prochaska; Kenny’s siblings and their spouses; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law Ron Bargman; nephews Mark Bargman and Donald Bargman; and Kenny’s parents.

In other news

Walter Petersen

Walter Petersen

TILDEN — Memorial services for Walter R. Petersen, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.…

Margaret Christiansen

Margaret Christiansen

NELIGH —  Service for Margaret J. Christiansen, 98, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Neligh with the Rev. Kate West officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Patrick Steffensmeier

Patrick Steffensmeier

NORFOLK — Services for Patrick G. “Pat” Steffensmeier, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Howells with the R…

Glenda Bourek

Glenda Bourek

CLARKSON — Services for Glenda Bourek, 69, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Miller Funeral Home in Clarkson. The Revs. David Bourek and Bill Heermann will officiate. Burial will be in Clarkson National Cemetery.

Jan Noecker

Jan Noecker

HARTINGTON — Jan Noecker, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Monarch in Lincoln. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Daniel Coughtry

Daniel Coughtry

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time. Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Riders.

Raymond Oberle

Raymond Oberle

NORFOLK — Services for Raymond G. Oberle, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Janet Koenig

Janet Koenig

CREIGHTON — Services for Janet Koenig, 78, Winnetoon, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Janet Koenig died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Eugene Dibbert

Eugene Dibbert

RANDOLPH — Services for Eugene R. Dibbert, 80, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Eugene Dibbert died Monday, May 1, 2023, at Osmond General Hospital.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara