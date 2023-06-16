 Skip to main content
Janet Bruggeman

Janet Bruggeman

HOSKINS — Memorial services for Janet M. “Jan” Bruggeman, 77, of Hoskins will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins with the Rev. Rodney Rixe officiating. Burial will take place in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hoskins.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Janet Bruggeman died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha due to complications from a stroke.

1945-2023

Jan was born Oct. 9, 1945, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Howard and Emaline (Walsh) Jergens. She was raised and educated in West Bend, Iowa. Jan was united in marriage to Larry Bruggeman on Feb. 19, 1984, in Hoskins where they both happily lived together for 40 years. Jan and Larry enjoyed owning businesses together, including Big Erns Bar and LBJ Trucking. She loved playing cards, completing crossword puzzles and making baked goods (and drinking Diet Coke), but what Jan loved the most was spending time with her family and grandchildren. Jan was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her spouse, Larry Bruggeman of Hoskins; son and daughter-in-law Mark and Lynn Sloan of Kansas City; son-in-law John Adair of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren, Nick Adair of Dallas, Matt Sloan of Valley, Sam Adair of Dallas, Nate Adair of Dallas and Mandy (Dylan) Andersen of Lincoln; three great-grandchildren, Alexis, Addison and Annalise Adair of Dallas; along with three brothers and two sisters.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, three sisters and daughter Kim Adair. Casketbearers will be Jan’s grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

