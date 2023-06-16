HOSKINS — Memorial services for Janet M. “Jan” Bruggeman, 77, of Hoskins will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins with the Rev. Rodney Rixe officiating. Burial will take place in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hoskins.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Janet Bruggeman died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha due to complications from a stroke.
1945-2023
Jan was born Oct. 9, 1945, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Howard and Emaline (Walsh) Jergens. She was raised and educated in West Bend, Iowa. Jan was united in marriage to Larry Bruggeman on Feb. 19, 1984, in Hoskins where they both happily lived together for 40 years. Jan and Larry enjoyed owning businesses together, including Big Erns Bar and LBJ Trucking. She loved playing cards, completing crossword puzzles and making baked goods (and drinking Diet Coke), but what Jan loved the most was spending time with her family and grandchildren. Jan was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her spouse, Larry Bruggeman of Hoskins; son and daughter-in-law Mark and Lynn Sloan of Kansas City; son-in-law John Adair of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren, Nick Adair of Dallas, Matt Sloan of Valley, Sam Adair of Dallas, Nate Adair of Dallas and Mandy (Dylan) Andersen of Lincoln; three great-grandchildren, Alexis, Addison and Annalise Adair of Dallas; along with three brothers and two sisters.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, three sisters and daughter Kim Adair. Casketbearers will be Jan’s grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.