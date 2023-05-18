Janelle Peters

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...DESCRIPTION OF GENERAL REGION - Nebraska-statewide

WHEN... 5/18/2023 9:30 AM until 5/19/2023 12:00 PM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate to Unhealthy air quality (Air
Quality Index yellow/orange/red category) due to smoke has been
issued for the entire state of Nebraska, which includes the
following counties: Adams, Antelope, Arthur, Banner, Blaine,
Boone, Box Butte, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar,
Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota,
Dawes, Dawson, Deuel, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Dundy, Fillmore,
Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gage, Garden, Garfield, Gosper, Grant,
Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Holt, Hooker,
Howard, Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball,
Knox, Lancaster, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, Madison, McPherson,
Merrick, Morrill, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Perkins,
Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Richardson, Rock,
Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Scotts Bluff, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman,
Sioux, Stanton, Thayer, Thomas, Thurston, Valley, Washington,
Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, York, from May 18, 9:30am through May 19,
12:00 pm.

Smoke from fires in Canada is expected to impact air quality
conditions in Nebraska.

During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups are advised to reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.
Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children.

During Unhealthy (AQI red category) conditions, some members of
the general public may experience health effects and members of
sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. All
are advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider
moving activities indoors or rescheduling.

Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by Nebraska and
other states to predict when impacts to the air quality may occur.

Air Quality alerts for smoke are issued for affected areas by the
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Department of
Environment and Energy and posted on agency webpages and social
media sites.  By notifying the media and local health departments,
alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of
days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to
minimize exposure to smoke.

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island, and
Scottsbluff.

Janelle Peters

Janelle Peters

PIERCE — Janelle R. Peters, 60, Pierce, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Premier Estates in Pierce.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

1963-2023

Janelle was born on May 11, 1963, in Osmond to Harlan and Mary Ann (Guinn) Peters. She attended Pierce Public School and graduated from Pierce High School in 1981.

After high school, Janelle worked different jobs in Norfolk. She lived at the Liberty Centre for years. She loved sewing, making quilts, knitting and planning parties at her home with her friends. She made all her nieces and nephews a quilt, which she was proud of.

Survivors include her parents, Harlan and Mary Ann Peters of Pierce; siblings Craig (Rhonda) Peters of Pierce, Lila (Randy) Gartner of Omaha, Lois (Gerry) Tomka of Howells, Linda (Lonnie) Luikens of Norfolk, Angela (Jim) Roberts of Syracuse and Carrie (Rick) Brandt of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.

Casketbearers will be Matt Gartner, Anthony Gartner, Joe Ottis, Andy Ottis, Blayne Roberts, Monty Roberts, Aaron Peters and Jason Prothman.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

