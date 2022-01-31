 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red
Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce,
Boone, Madison and Platte.

* Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and
exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
If fires develop, they will be difficult to control.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Jane Witt

NORFOLK — Services for Frances J. “Jane” Witt, 99, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jane Witt died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Caron Peters

Caron Peters

BLOOMFIELD — No services will be held for Caron Peters, 80, of Bloomfield. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra Marik

Sandra Marik

HOWELLS — Services for Sandra Marik, 61, of Plainview, formerly of Howells, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells with the Rev. Stan Schmit officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.

Mary Albrecht

Mary Albrecht

PIERCE — Services for Mary B. Albrecht, 74, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Mary Albrecht died Saturday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Jon Freudenburg

Jon Freudenburg

Memorial services for Jon D. Freudenburg, 68, Fort Worth, Texas, will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 5, at Greenwood Chapel in Fort Worth.

Dennis Pohlman

Dennis Pohlman

LINCOLN — Memorial services for Dennis D. Pohlman, 75, Lincoln, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Grace Community Evangelical Church, 6843 S. St., in Lincoln. The Rev. Steve Thompson will officiate. Burial took place on Jan. 18 at the Stanton Cemetery. The Rev. Clint Hogrefe officiated …

Dean Brown

Dean Brown

TILDEN — Services for Dean Brown, 98, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Dean Brown died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Patricia Callahan

Patricia Callahan

OMAHA — Graveside services for Patricia “Pat” Callahan, 77, Lynch, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.

Norman Miller

Norman Miller

Private services for Norman R. Miller, 80, Norfolk, will be at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, Ill. Inurnment will be at that time in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in rural Bloomington.

James Olson

James Olson

NORFOLK — Service for James L. “Jim” Olson, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will be officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in rural Madison.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

