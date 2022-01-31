NORFOLK — Services for Frances J. “Jane” Witt, 99, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jane Witt died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
In other news
BLOOMFIELD — No services will be held for Caron Peters, 80, of Bloomfield. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
HOWELLS — Services for Sandra Marik, 61, of Plainview, formerly of Howells, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells with the Rev. Stan Schmit officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Mary B. Albrecht, 74, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Mary Albrecht died Saturday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Memorial services for Jon D. Freudenburg, 68, Fort Worth, Texas, will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 5, at Greenwood Chapel in Fort Worth.
LINCOLN — Memorial services for Dennis D. Pohlman, 75, Lincoln, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Grace Community Evangelical Church, 6843 S. St., in Lincoln. The Rev. Steve Thompson will officiate. Burial took place on Jan. 18 at the Stanton Cemetery. The Rev. Clint Hogrefe officiated …
TILDEN — Services for Dean Brown, 98, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Dean Brown died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
OMAHA — Graveside services for Patricia “Pat” Callahan, 77, Lynch, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.
Private services for Norman R. Miller, 80, Norfolk, will be at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, Ill. Inurnment will be at that time in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in rural Bloomington.
NORFOLK — Service for James L. “Jim” Olson, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will be officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in rural Madison.