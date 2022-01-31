NORFOLK — Services for Jane J. (Kellogg) Reuss, 86, Norfolk, will be at a later date due to an abundance of caution with COVID.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Jane Reuss died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1935-2022
Jane Jeanette was born Nov. 6, 1935, in Norfolk to Victor and Carrie (Crotty) Kellogg. As a young adult, she proudly served in the Civil Air Patrol.
On Feb. 21, 1959, she married Richard “Dick” Reuss and thus began the adventures of Dick and Jane. Together their adventures included lots of hunting, fishing, riding horses in the mountains, downhill skiing, bowling and hot-air balloon riding. They shared their passions with their children and grandchildren: Cheryl (Doug) Dekker of Papillion, Joe, Chris and Michael, Sue (Mark) Dewberry of Greers Ferry, Ark., Kaleb and Abby, Jean (Moses) Martinez of Norfolk, Catherine, Nicholas and Jacob, and Lee Reuss of Pierce, Taylor Jo, as well as their eight great-grandchildren.
In the community, Jane volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Just for Fun singing group and served on the Catholic church funeral dinner committee. Jane was an example to her family of caring and helping others, and being creative in problem solving and fixing things.
In addition to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jane is survived by her brother, Bill. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Dick, and six brothers and sisters.
