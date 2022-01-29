NORFOLK — Services for Jane J. Reuss, 86, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jane Reuss died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne A. Tichota, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.
Services for Dallas E. Halsey will be on Monday, Jan. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hayward, Calif.
BLOOMFIELD — No services will be held for Caron Peters, 80, of Bloomfield. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
CARROLL — Services for Kathryn Hochstein, 78, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the United Methodist Church in Carroll.
STANTON — Services for LaVern M. Lehman, 93, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. LaVern Lehman died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.
NORFOLK — Services for Carmela Huey, 92, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery.
ALLEN — Services for Forrest R. Smith, 92, Allen, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the First Lutheran Church in Allen. Burial with military rites will be in the Eastview Cemetery in Allen.
NORFOLK — Private services for James D. Kahland, 89, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.
NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Connie J. Flood, 70, Newman Grove, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer will officiate. Connie’s wishes were to be cremated with her ashes spread over the ocean at Mexico Beach, Fla.