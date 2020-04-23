Jane Livingston

Private graveside services for Jane F. Brunson Livingston, 55, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be held at the Belvidere Cemetery in Belvidere, S.D.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
She died Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home in New Underwood.
Rush Funeral Home of Rapid City, S.D., is in charge of the arrangements.
1964-2020
Jane Frances Meyer was born Oct. 11, 1964, in Tilden, the daughter of Frank and Agnes Meyer. She graduated in 1982 and moved to South Dakota.
On Feb. 29, 1988, she married Charlie Brunson, and had five children together: Frankie (Robert) Rath of Box Elder, S.D., Charles (Amy) Brunson of New Underwood, S.D., Cody (dear friend Alisha) of Kadoka, S.D., Kylie (Michael) Jones of Kadoka and Wylie Brunson of New Underwood. She was grandma Jane to the most special grandchildren: Cyrus, Thean, Kelton, Bryndel, Raeleen Jane, Paisely, David, Izzy, Silver, Oliver, Remi Jane and Jack. And she was spoiled rotten by her brothers and sisters, Steve and Charlotte Jockens of Oakdale, Judy and Jerry Kopejtka of Norfolk, Susan and Barney Bartlett of Norfolk, Thomas and Sheri Meyer of Michigan, and a stepdaughter, Kelsey Brunson of Missouri.
Jane did so many things in her life and loved running Janes’ Boardwalk Pizza. She made so many friends there from all over the world. She had so many close friendships.
Cards and memorials may be sent to P.O. Box 126, Kadoka, S.D. 57543.