NELIGH — Services for Jane Lichtenberg, 68, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Visitation will be private.
She died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1952-2021
Jane Marie Lichtenberg was born on Sept. 3, 1952, to Herman and LaVerna (Klug) Hanson at Genoa. She lived in Genoa for a short time and then her family moved to Neligh. She was baptized at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in September 1963 and, on Dec. 1, 2002, she was confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh.
She graduated with the class of 1970 from Neligh High School. She attended Northeast Community College.
On Nov. 21, 1971, she was married to Bill Petsche. On Aug. 22, 1995, she was united in marriage to Stanley Lichtenberg. She worked at Neligh News and Leader, writing articles for them, Pierson Wildlife Museum, Stitch and Stuff, At Your Service in Home Care and Antelope County Resource Center, and also, Red Cross. In 2013, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and took treatments at Carson Cancer Center in Norfolk.
She enjoyed all the support and friendships she made during that time.
Jane enjoyed crocheting, collecting antiques, sewing for others and taking care of her cat, Baby. She was very proud of having her grandchild and great-grandchild named after her.
She is survived by her children: Kelly (Jeremy) Hanson of Oakdale and Chris (Tabi) Petsche of Norfolk; grandchildren: Taylor, Cody, Tyson, Whitney, Trevin, Destiny, Kaison and Zoe; great-grandchildren Maci Marie Hanson and Bennett Gdanitz; brothers and sisters, Karen (Phil) Hart of Neligh, Allan (Linda) Hanson of Terrill, Texas, Diane (Joel) Carpenter of Plainview and Roger Hanson of Neligh.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Stanley Lichtenberg; her nephew, Chad Carpenter; and her in-laws, Marvin and Mary Lichtenberg.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.