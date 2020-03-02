SIOUX CITY — Memorial services for Jane Cochran, 91, Norfolk, formerly of the Laurel area, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be at Graceland Park Cemetery in Sioux City.
No visitation is planned.
She died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at a care center in Norfolk.
1928-2020
Alma Jane, the daughter of William and Grace (Lorance) Ellyson, was born Oct. 4, 1928, in Newcastle. She was raised on a farm and attended country school near Newcastle. During high school, she moved into Newcastle and worked as a waitress until graduating from Newcastle High School.
On March 1, 1947, Jane was united in marriage to Hubert “Duffy” Allen Cochran in Sioux City and this union was blessed with six children. Jane and Duffy made their home in Sioux City and then moved to Willmar, Minn., for a short time for Duffy’s work with the railroad. They moved back to a farm near Newcastle and later moved into town. Jane worked at Lund Upholstery.
Jane and Duffy had made their home in South Sioux City and Laurel. Duffy passed away on Sept. 4, 2000. Recently, Jane made her home in Norfolk to be closer to family.
Jane was an active member of the Newcastle Congregational Church, where she taught Sunday school and had been a Legion auxiliary member. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and reading. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Jane is survived by five children, Gordon (Patricia) Cochran of Lake View, Iowa, John (Dena) Cochran of Le Mars, Iowa, Virginia Cochran of South Sioux City, Gale Anderson of Norfolk and Nancy (David) Jones of Chappell; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Gordon Hansen of Dixon; a sister-in-law, Marion Ellyson of Laurel; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; a son, Patrick Allen Cochran; four brothers: Lawrence, John, Lewis and Marvin; and a sister, Celia.
