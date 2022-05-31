NORFOLK — Services for Jane E. Christiansen, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a time for sharing memories with family and friends beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Jane Christiansen died Monday, May 23, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1949-2022
Jane was born free on Oct. 3, 1949, in Carroll, Iowa, the fifth oldest of 12 children to Leonard and Phyllis (Hocking) Schechinger. Her mother bet the doctor double or nothing that she would be a girl. Raised in the Catholic faith, she attended Ss. Peter and Paul’s grade school and graduated from Carroll Kuemper High in 1967. After high school, she attended Stewarts Beauty School in Sioux City.
While in Sioux City, she met and married Gary Christiansen on April 27, 1968. To this union, one son was born, Robert “Bob” James. She also is survived by her daughter-in-law, Teresa, and grandchildren Michael and Kiley. She also is survived by five sisters, Joyce (John) Ditz, Jo Schechinger, Jill (Rick) Smith, Janell Schechinger and Jean (Dan) Scott; and three brothers, Dean (Marlene) Schechinger, Duane (Cathy) Schechinger and Dale (Cindy) Schechinger; 21 special nephews and nieces; a sister-in-law, Carol Larson; and a brother-in-law, Dana Accola.
Jane was preceded in death by her spouse, Gary; her parents; a brother, Dennis; sisters Janice Schechinger and Julie Accola; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Arnold and Lottie Christiansen.
Jane and Gary gladly opened their home to Jane’s mother in 2008, and cared for her until her death in 2014. Then her spouse became sick, and she cared for him until 2018. She received a call from her sister, Julie, in 2020 to help with her care and gladly stepped up to help until her death in late 2020.
Jane was involved in Cub Scouting for 25 years, holding numerous positions throughout that time. Jane bowled for 50-plus years and proudly bowled at state and national bowling tournaments every year for 40 years. She also played softball until the ripe old age of 55. Golfing was a passion for her, but she never could quite conquer the sport like she would have liked to.
Jane had many friends and loved to be around people all the time. She always cherished her friends, and how good and caring they were to her. She had many flowers and was passionate about her flower garden.
Jane worked from the time she was 14 and worked every job imaginable, from waitress work to retail throughout her career. Probably her most favorite job was after she retired, working for the Norfolk Home Builders and made many new friends along that journey.
Jane and Gary traveled to many places together, including Hawaii and Alaska, and after his death in 2018, Jane continued to travel, going to Cancun with the girls every year. Her latest adventure was in April 2022, when she traveled to Scotland and Ireland. What a fun time she had and also had lots of stories to tell.
Singers for the service will be Gino Comito and Adam Smith. Casketbearers will be Justin Weeces, Troy Schechinger, Todd Schechinger, Austin Steffes, Heather Brown and Rikki Schechinger. Honorary casket bearers will be her closest friends. (You know who you are.)
In memory of Jane, the family requests that red (Jane’s favorite color) be worn to her service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the family for a later designation.
A memorial Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.