NORFOLK — Services for Jane E. Christiansen, 72, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jane Christiansen died Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
HUMPHREY — Services for Mark Foltz, 90, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein and Veterans …
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Deldina M. “Dede” Holmgren, 66, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. No burial is planned at this time.
CREIGHTON — Services for Paulette Smith, 88, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Paulette Smith died Monday, May 23, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
ALBION — Services for Gene M. Atwood, 86, Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Church of Christ in Albion. Greg Clark will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
NORFOLK — Services for Beth A. Abbenhaus, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Deldina M. “Dede” Holmgren, 66, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. No burial is planned at this time.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Philip Schroeder, 53, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Wayne Mackeprang, 48, Bloomfield, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Beth A. Abbenhaus, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.