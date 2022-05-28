NORFOLK — Services for Jane E. Christiansen, 72, Norfolk, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will be officiating. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. A time for sharing memories with family and friends will begin at 6:30 p.m. during the visitation.
A memorial Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Jane Christiansen died on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.