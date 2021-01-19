You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jane Anderson

Jane Anderson

PLAINVIEW — Private memorial services for Jane Anderson, 82, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.

Additional services will be at a later date.

She died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

1938-2021

Jane Anderson was born in Minnesota on Nov. 6, 1938. She was raised in Mankato, Minn., and graduated from Bethany Lutheran High in 1956.

After graduation, Jane attended Mankato State University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s of science in elementary education in 1959, Jane went on to meet and marry the Rev. Art C. Anderson on July 8, 1961, in Mankato.

After marrying Arthur, the couple moved to Bloomfield, where Jane taught elementary school for a couple of years. They then owned and operated Anderson Insurance until 2001, when they moved to Plainview, where Arthur took a position as the full-time pastor at Plainview Congregational United Church of Christ for 14 years.

Throughout their marriage, Art and Jane were blessed with two children, Greg Anderson of Norfolk and Lesa Anderson of Bloomfield.

Jane spent most of her time helping Art with anything that needed done around the church and spending as much time as possible with her family. She devoted herself to her family and loved hosting holidays or sleepovers for the grandkids whenever the opportunity arose.

She will always be remembered to her family for her love of bridge and bridge club, her spontaneous shopping trips (while Art enjoyed a nap in the parking lots between chauffeuring) and attending every single event the grandkids partook in.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents and several siblings; her beloved spouse, Arthur Anderson; and several other family members.

Jane is survived by her children, Lesa Anderson and dear friend, Brian Wagner, and Greg Anderson; grandchildren Tiara (Avery) Chrastil, Taryn Wamberg and Ian Anderson; and great-grandchildren Edyth, Oaklyn, Everleigh and Osborne.

Tags

In other news

Wayne Bower

Wayne Bower

AINSWORTH — A memorial service will be held at a later date for Wayne S. “Spud” Bower, 84, Ainsworth. He died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.

Helen McCart

Helen McCart

O’NEILL — Services for Helen McCart, 95, Norfolk, formerly O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

James Cooper

James Cooper

LAUREL —  Services for James E. Cooper, 85, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Lonnie Opkis

Lonnie Opkis

CREIGHTON —  Private services for Lonnie Opkis, 77, Creighton, will be Saturday, Jan. 23, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Rudy Spulak

Rudy Spulak

TILDEN — Services for Rudy Spulak, 67, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.

Jane Anderson

Jane Anderson

PLAINVIEW — Private memorial services for Jane Anderson, 82, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.

Stanley Karel

Stanley Karel

NEWMAN GROVE —  Services for Stanley R. Karel, 80, St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Jacquie Samway will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery in Clarkson.

Sister Dorothy Frances Brooks

Sister Dorothy Frances Brooks

NORFOLK — A private service for Sister Dorothy Frances Brooks, O.S.B., 93, Norfolk, will be at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk.

Lynnett Hansen

Lynnett Hansen

WAYNE — Services for Lynnett G. Hansen, 81, Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara