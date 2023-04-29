HARTINGTON — Jan Noecker, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Monarch in Lincoln. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
CONCORD — Lois V. Hansen, 92, Laurel, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
TILDEN — Services for Joyce E. Warneke, 88, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.
NORFOLK — Services for Raymond G. Oberle, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Janet Koenig, 78, Winnetoon, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Janet Koenig died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
NORFOLK — Michael L. Kirstine, 65, Pierce, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Patrick G. “Pat” Steffensmeier, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Howells with the R…
NORFOLK — Services for Delayne G. “Dee” Deitloff, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Leg…