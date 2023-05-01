HARTINGTON — Jan Noecker, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Monarch in Lincoln.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday 7 p.m. vigil at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will continue on Thursday at the church an hour prior to services.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.