PIERCE — Services for Jan Mittelstaedt, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Monday at the church in Pierce.
Jan Mittelstaedt died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1954-2021
Born Aug. 28, 1954, in Omaha, Jan Mittelstaedt was the daughter of Charles Richard and Deloris Maxine (Benge) Lane. She grew up in the Omaha and Fort Calhoun area, graduating from Fort Calhoun High School in 1972.
She married Roy Mittelstaedt and, in 1981, moved to Pierce. She worked at the Goodyear plant for 15 years.
She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce, where she was a member. She was loving spouse, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
Jan enjoyed doing acrylic painting, baking, dancing, bowling, going to garage sales, gardening and canning.
Survivors include her spouse, Roy Mittelstaedt of Pierce; children Kelly Mittelstaedt of Fort Calhoun, Kathy (John) Rebensdorf of Pierce, Nikki (Todd) Krueger of Fridley, Minn., Tara (Jason) Schultz of Ogden, Utah, Erich Mittelstaedt of Denver, Colo., and Roy (Tina) Mittelstaedt of Colorado Springs, Colo.; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings Larry Miller of Lincoln, Mo., Victor (Melinda) Miller of Piedmont, Mo., Joan Lloyd of Millsboro, Del., Bertha (Perry) Kilpatrick of Kansas City, Mo., and Violet Burns of Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Richard and Deloris Maxine; her stepfather, Charles Wesley Miller Sr.; her sisters, Cheri Lynn Slavens, Linda Lou Miller and Joyce Ricks; her brother, Charles Wesley Miller Jr.; and a great-grandchild, Zariah.
Recorded hymns will be “10,000 Reasons,” “Meet Me There” and “Go Rest High On That Mountain.” Casketbearers will be Jadon Magdanz, Colin Magdanz, Jacob Woslager, Jordan Widner, John Rebensdorf and Todd Krueger. Services will be livestreamed on www.stonacekfuneralchapel Facebook page.
